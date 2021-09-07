In a noise-polluted region, a late-night takeaway has been allowed.

Despite local councillors’ complaints about noise and anti-social behavior, a south Liverpool takeout has been allowed permission to stay up until 2 a.m.

Choco Dado on Smithdown Road will be able to stay open until the early hours of the morning after councillors approved the plans this morning, which prohibit the selling of alcohol.

The shop, which sells a variety of desserts such as ice cream and waffles, was granted license after the owners agreed to manage the takeout responsibly and that late-night hours were critical to his business model.

However, sub-committee chair Roy Gladden warned that if noise from delivery vehicles entering and departing the premises was not strictly controlled by employees, the property might be hauled before councillors again.

Greenbank councillors Laura Robertson-Collins and Lawrence Brown opposed the permission, claiming that late-night closing timings were inappropriate for the region.

Councillor Robertson-Collins said the decision risked exacerbating community problems in her statement to the subcommittee.

“It is not against this business,” Councillor Robertson-Collins added. As local councillors, we have been very clear about where our lines in the sand are for many years.

“We do not believe it is acceptable for it to be open past midnight. It’s a principle we’ve been working towards for a long time, and it has the backing of the local community.

“Quite bluntly, anti-social behavior, parking concerns, and noise issues plague the entire area.”

Choco Dado’s representative stated the late-night opening was critical to the company’s future success and that the establishment would not attract anti-social behavior.

“This is not a high-risk business,” he remarked. Our regular clientele aren’t the kind to come in after a night out on the town.

“We get kids in during the day, but after 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., it’s mostly Uber deliveries.”

“If we don’t open later, the business will be jeopardized.” After 10 p.m., we do fifty percent of our business.”

After consideration, subcommittee members opted to authorize the 2 a.m. opening, but councillor Gladden warned that noise may result in a license review. “The summary has come to an end.”