In a nod to the Royal Exit Dispute, the Queen excludes Prince Harry from her COP26 speech.

In her COP26 speech, Queen Elizabeth II complimented “the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William” on climate change, but she made no mention of Prince Harry.

The British Monarch, 95, had planned to address international leaders in person at the important conference in Glasgow, Scotland, including President Joe Biden, but instead gave a pre-recorded message on doctor’s recommendation.

After her husband, Prince Philip, died in April at the age of 99, she remembered his early appeals for action on pollution.

There was one glaring omission from her portrayal of the royal family’s record on a critical topic of the time.

Prince Harry has launched an eco-travel program, joined an ethical investor, and called for an end to oil and gas extraction in the Okavango Delta in southern Africa.

“If the world pollution issue is not severe at the moment, it is as definite as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time,” Philip told an academic gathering in 1969, the queen told international leaders. All other challenges will fade into insignificance if we fail to meet this task.” “It gives me great pleasure to know that my husband’s leadership role in encouraging people to safeguard our precious planet carries on via the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William,” she continued. I’m incredibly proud of them.” The exclusion highlights a source of tension between Harry and Meghan and the royals in the past, with the Sussexes resenting being left out of official royal photos at Christmas 2019, according to the biography Finding Freedom.

“Harry felt as though he and Meghan had long been sidelined by the institution and were not a crucial part of its destiny,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

“On Christmas Day, one didn’t have to go much further than the family portraits exhibited during the Queen’s Speech.”

“A portrait of Harry, Meghan, and their new son, Archie, was noticeably absent,” they continued.

“The images were picked to symbolize the direct line of succession, according to palace sources. This is a condensed version of the information.