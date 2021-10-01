In a nine-minute rant to students, a teacher claims that the COVID vaccine is “gene therapy.”

Karly Olson, a teacher, has posted a contentious video on YouTube in which she rails against the city’s requirement that all public employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Although the video appears to have been pulled from the video-sharing site, Fox 32 Chicago has replicated snippets.

“I believe that is unconstitutional,” Olson remarked in the video. I will never, ever, ever inject something experimental into my body. It’s not even close to being a vaccination. It’s a form of gene therapy.”

The vaccine regulation in her native state of Illinois goes into force on October 15. By that day, all state workers and volunteers must be completely immunized.

Federal employees who refuse to be vaccinated will be provided counseling first. If they continue to refuse to comply, they will lose their employment.

“I am willing to lose my job for this because I know it’s unconstitutional and I know justice will be served, and I don’t think a lot of these people above me comprehend that they’re doing a crime,” Olson, who This website was unable to reach, said in a subsequent tape.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, on the other hand, believes that “a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a vital component of the US effort to minimize COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths,” as stated on its website.

Several of the art teacher’s other movies, including clips giving her students advice on themes ranging from pottery to computer art, are still available on her YouTube channel.

She offers a teaching in one video posted near the onset of the epidemic in March 2020, saying, “Life has been so chaotic, there have been so many things to think about.” It’s been a whirlwind of emotions.”

The tape has been shared with the Indian Prairie School District, which is in charge of the school where Olsen teaches.

It has told local media that it cannot speak further owing to employee privacy rules, despite the fact that it has yet to react to This website’s request for comment.

Littler’s COVID-19 practice group leader, Devjani Mishra, feels there is solid legal backing for public and private employers requiring COVID-19 immunization.

“Employers historically had a lot of discretion to assess safety concerns and determine workplace norms, and this is getting increasingly,” she told this website. This is a condensed version of the information.