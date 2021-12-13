In a nighttime spree,’scumbags’ pour a ‘black substance’ over cars.

A “black liquid” was poured over a number of cars in one area of Merseyside, causing them to be damaged.

Cars in the Marshside area of Southport were damaged after being covered in a “black tar-like substance,” according to police. The attacks occurred overnight between Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12.

Vehicles on Glencoyne Drive, Hartland Avenue, Dawlish Drive, Truro Avenue, and Seaton Way were also destroyed, according to residents.

Some cars were also scratched, according to reports.

One resident told The Washington Newsday that she discovered her car was destroyed on Sunday morning after her next-door neighbor knocked and informed her.

She described the substance as “black tar” that had been “thrown” on the vehicle’s bonnet.

The Southport resident claimed it took more than an hour to remove the chemical and that one of her neighbors informed her they discovered a broken Stanley knife beside their car.

“It took us almost an hour to get it off,” she told The Washington Newsday. “A neighbor across the street gave us some cleaning stuff, and I also discovered some of my own, which pulled it out thank god.”

“A neighbor’s car had been scraped, and they discovered a broken Stanley knife blade near it; some automobiles had been heavily scarred.”

“It appears that we were the only ones with a car parked in the driveway that were targeted.”

Several neighbours resorted to social media to complain that a black substance had been poured on their vehicles as well.

People were stunned by what had occurred, with several referring to the perpetrators as “scumbags.”

“There are some awful people in the world,” one person said.

“Even a grey automobile got it!” said another. It’s completely illogical. “Who walks around with stuff like that?” Officers claimed they had visited most of the persons whose cars were damaged on Sunday, according to a statement on Sefton police’s Facebook page.

Officers requested anyone else who may have been affected to come forward as well.

“We are aware of a number from elsewhere on social media,” a spokeswoman stated.

