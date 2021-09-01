In a night of chaos on ‘calm street,’ bottles were thrown at an elderly.

Residents in one region of Merseyside say “industrial” fireworks and bottles were thrown this weekend, leaving them “terrified.”

On Sunday night, “display style” fireworks were fired off, according to one woman who lives on Glenpark Drive in Southport.

“These were the type of fireworks you’d see at a public display,” she wrote on Facebook.

“People were disrespectful, an elderly guy was yelled at, and automobiles were pelted with glass bottles.

“It was terrifying,” says the narrator.

“An elderly man had a bottle thrown at his car,” one man said.

“Absolute idiots!” exclaimed another woman.

The sky above the region was lit up by gigantic fireworks as they detonated over the homes of people, according to a video obtained by The Washington Newsday.

In her eleven years of living on the “peaceful street,” one woman stated she had never seen anything like it.

Following a report of anti-social behavior and potential criminal damage in Southport on Sunday night, Merseyside Police confirmed an investigation.

“At around 10.45pm, we received a report of a civil dispute in Glenpark Drive with loud fireworks,” a police spokesman said.

“The fireworks took place on private land and lasted only a few minutes. There were no infractions discovered.

“Shortly after, a second report was received of bottles being hurled at a vehicle on Glenpark Drive after a verbal altercation, albeit no damage was confirmed and no perpetrators were identified.”

“We take all reports of anti-social behavior seriously,” Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher told The Washington Newsday. “If you have any more information about this or any event, come forward and we will take action.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via @MerPolCC with reference 21000602663.