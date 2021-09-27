In a New York nightclub, a man used a home-made “ghost gun” to shoot four people.

Before being shot by a New York City Police Department sergeant early Monday morning, a 25-year-old man allegedly used a home-assembled “ghost gun” to kill four people during a dispute at a New York City club.

According to the New York Daily News, the incident happened at 4 a.m. at 11:11 Restaurant & Lounge in the city’s Inwood area in northern Manhattan. When the pub closed, an argument that had occurred inside spilled outside, and the establishment’s security attempted to diffuse the situation.

According to the Daily News, while police were speaking with security, the man allegedly opened fire, killing four people. The sergeant retaliated with a shot to the hip of the alleged shooter.

He was transported to Harlem Hospital, where his condition was stabilized and he underwent surgery. According to the Daily News, the shooting victims, who range in age from 28 to 35 years old, were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The firearm, which was an unregistered ghost gun with no serial numbers, was retrieved by officers.

Ghost weapons are available for purchase online and can be built at home. They cannot be traced by law enforcement when they are involved in crimes because they do not have serial numbers.

Guns are frequently created with 3D printers or gun-making kits, as well as necessary parts such as receivers. People who would not typically be able to pass a background check, as well as minors, are able to purchase the “ghost firearms” thanks to loopholes.

In recent years, lawmakers have attempted to make it more difficult to purchase “ghost weapons.” Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, is one of the legislators who has led the battle against the weapons.

“Anyone with internet access can order a gun-making kit or use 3D-printing technology to build their own assault weapon, pistol, or shotgun, circumventing identification, licensing, and background check requirements,” Blumenthal said in a statement about legislation that would regulate parts and materials used to make the guns in 2020.

In April, President Joe Biden signed an executive order asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate “ghost guns” and subject them to background checks.

Though it had not been signed by the state’s governor, the New York State Senate passed a bill in June that would stiffen penalties and regulations for undetectable weapons. This is a condensed version of the information.