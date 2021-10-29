In a New York City playground, a 12-year-old stabbings a boy and is arrested.

According to police authorities, a 12-year-old child in Queens, New York, was detained after stabbing another boy in a playground near a public school on Thursday afternoon.

According to the New York Daily News, the unnamed pre-teen attacked another 12-year-old child when the two were playing in a Parks Department-run playground in Jamaica near the Emerson School.

While the culprit left, the injured youngster raced into the school building, which is also the campus for the Richard Grossley Junior High School on 167th Street.

With a stab wound on his stomach, medics transported the injured kid to Long Island Jewish Medical Center. According to police, he is presently in stable condition.

The perpetrator was eventually apprehended and arrested by authorities. Due to his age, his identity was not revealed.

“The NYPD (New York Police Department) and [emergency medical services]responded swiftly to this incident, which occurred off school grounds and after dismissal,” said Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer.

It was unclear whether the assailant was charged in connection with the event. The weapon used by the youngster in the attack, as well as the purpose for it, remained unclear.

According to Styer, the DOE would collaborate with police in their investigation into the incident.

According to another New York Daily News article, the stabbing occurred just hours after a 14-year-old boy was discovered entering his Brooklyn public high school with a loaded revolver in his backpack.

According to police, a.38-caliber pistol was discovered in the unnamed teen’s backpack during a screening at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Automotive High School on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, prompting school safety authorities to arrest him.

“During screens, School Safety Agents quickly and securely recovered this object, safeguarding the safety of both students and staff,” Styer stated of the incident.

During the interaction, all protocols were followed. In terms of follow-up steps, the DOE and the NYPD are collaborating.

Officials say the anonymous teen was taken into custody without incident. He was facing charges, according to reports.

Since July, the 14-year-arrest old’s is said to be the ninth time a pistol has been seized at a New York City school.