In a new video, Lana Rhoades flaunts her huge baby bump in a see-through catsuit.

Just weeks before her due date, Lana Rhoades is displaying her enormous baby belly on social media.

On Saturday, the pornstar-turned-social-media-personality shared a video of herself recording herself in front of a mirror on Instagram.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Amara Maple, donned a bodycon, semi-sheer catsuit with a print of Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned “Mona Lisa” artwork and a large baby belly in the video. Rhoades arranged her hair in a sleek braid and put a long black leather trench coat over the catsuit.

Rhoades remained silent throughout the video, cradling her baby bump before peering towards the camera through the mirror at the end. She just added a black heart emoji to the post’s text.

In the comments portion of the post, which has received nearly 1.5 million likes in less than 12 hours, several of Rhoades’ friends and fans, including adult actress Lena Nersesian, wrote heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis.

One fan wrote, “Aw, you are so gorgeous.”

Some Instagram users, on the other hand, inquired about the father of her child.

“Can you tell me who the father is?” one person remarked Another wrote, “Who’s the baby daddy?”

Rhoades revealed her pregnancy in June, posting an ultrasound photograph on Instagram and disclosing her due date of January 13, 2022.

The influencer hasn’t revealed the father of her child despite documenting her pregnancy on social media since then.

Initially, it was thought that her child’s father was her ex-boyfriend, YouTuber Mike Majlak. Before parting ways for good in February, the two enjoyed an on-again, off-again relationship.

During a “Impaulsive” podcast episode in June, the author of “Fifth Vital” put an end to the paternity rumors.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mike, you are…not the father in the eight-week pregnancy of Instagram model extraordinaire Lana Rhoades,” Majlak stated.

Rhoades has kept the majority of her Instagram posts secret, with her most recent video being the fourth accessible post on her account. This isn’t the first time she’s shown off her baby belly in advance of the birth of her child.

She posted a video of herself standing by a pool in brown swimsuit with her bump showing in October.

Earlier last week, the OnlyFans actress shared photographs of herself wearing a matching blue sleeveless top and slacks, one hand caressing her baby bump and the other holding a blue Bottega Veneta bag.

Rhoades previously addressed the backlash she’s seen since then. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.