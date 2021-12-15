In a new poster and photographs for Netflix’s After Life, Ricky Gervais discloses the release date for the third season.

Ricky Gervais has announced the release date for the last season of After Life, as well as new artwork and pictures.

Local journalist Tony, played by Ricky Gervais, has been struggling since the death of his wife and the strength and companionship of a family dog.

Tony contemplates suicide earlier in the series, but is prevented by his beloved German Shepherd Brandy, who is looking hungrily at her supper dish.

Everything we know about Season 3 of After Life thus far

The third season will premiere on January 14 and will continue to explore Tony’s evolving relationship with his caregiver Emma, played by Ashley Jenson.

It’s unclear how things will play out, but Gervais has previously stated in interviews that his character Tony always expects things to go wrong and loves misery.

Ricky Gervais has already stated that German Shepherd Brandy will make it through the season and will even play a larger role.

Season three will be “the best yet,” Gervais vowed in a recent tweet, adding, “Also, the dog does not die.”

“One of the key themes of AfterLife is that a dog can save your life,” he remarked in another. In season 3, this is amplified, and she becomes as essential as any other character.” Anne (Penelope Wilton), Postman Pat (Joe Wilkinson), June (Jo Hartley), Lenny (Tony Way), and Julian (Penelope Wilton) are all confirmed to return in behind-the-scenes photographs provided by Netflix (Tim Plester).

There will also be one or two new characters to meet, with actor and comedian Kate Robbins confirming her participation, though we’ll have to wait and see who she plays.

The first season premiered in 2019, followed by a second season in 2020.

However, it is not all good news, since Gervais has stated that this will be his final season.

“I’ve already made up my mind there won’t be a four,” he told The Mirror in July.