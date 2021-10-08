In a new poll, Joe Biden’s approval rating drops to an all-time low.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to fall, with the latest Quinnipiac survey putting him at 38 percent, his lowest ever.

Biden scored unfavorable scores in the double digits on a variety of issues, including the economy, immigration, and his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, according to the poll.

Biden’s job approval rating of 38 percent is the lowest it’s been since he assumed office. It’s a drop from his 42 percent in Quinnipiac’s most recent survey three weeks ago.

The results are part of a trend in which Biden’s approval ratings have been steadily declining in recent months.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden’s average popularity rating is at 44.1 percent, a significant drop from the low-to-mid 50 percent approval ratings he had during much of this year.

In a statement, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said, “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration.”

The only major topic on which the American people do not massively disapprove of Biden’s approach, according to the Quinnipiac survey, is the COVID pandemic, with 48 percent approving and 50 percent disapproving of his handling of the situation.

Immigration and the situation at the Mexican border are the primary topics that Biden is believed to handle poorly, with only 25% and 23% of respondents approving of his job, respectively, compared to 67 percent disapproval for both.

When asked if they think Biden has good leadership qualities, 56 percent said no, compared to 41 percent who said he does.

A majority of people disapprove of his handling of the economy (55 percent vs. 39 percent approval) and his role as commander in chief of the United States military (58 percent disapprove, while 37 percent approve).

Withdrawal from Afghanistan’s Impact

Biden’s approval rating appears to have been impacted by the withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan in late August, as it has been in a number of other polls in recent weeks.

Biden has been chastised for his handling of the Kabul evacuation effort. This is a condensed version of the information.