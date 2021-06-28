In a new pandemic phase, Australia is fighting numerous clusters.

Australia is fighting to contain multiple Covid-19 clusters around the country, in what some experts are calling the pandemic’s most hazardous stage since its inception.

On Monday, Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were both shut down. After a resident tested positive after visiting Sydney more than a week ago, Perth in the west made masks mandatory for three days and warned of a lockdown.

Masks are required in Brisbane and Canberra, or will be soon. From Tuesday, the state of South Australia will impose new statewide restrictions.

Throughout the pandemic, Australia has been quite effective in containing clusters, with less than 31,000 cases reported since the outbreak began.

However, the new clusters have brought attention to the country’s poor vaccination distribution, with barely 5% of the population fully vaccinated.

The majority of the new cases are linked to a Sydney limousine driver who tested positive for the Delta version of the virus on June 16, which is known to be more contagious.

He was not vaccinated and reportedly did not use a mask while transferring a foreign flight crew from Sydney Airport, and he is suspected of being infected.

On Monday, the state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 18 new cases in the previous 24 hours. The number of cases was lower than the 30 instances reported on Sunday and the 29 cases reported on Saturday.

Authorities have cautioned that the two-week Sydney lockdown, which began on Friday, will not result in a reduction in infection rates for another five days.

“We have to be prepared for the numbers to bounce about, and we also have to be prepared for the numbers to go up considerably,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Bill Bowtell, a health policy advisor, suggested that the government explore hastening vaccines by reducing the time between AstraZeneca doses from 12 to eight weeks.

“We are in the midst of the most acute crisis in the Covid epidemic since the early days in February and March of last year,” he stated.

The problem has also brought attention to the perils of hotel quarantine, which is the cause of the majority of community virus outbreaks in Australia.

It’s thought to be a mine worker. (This is a brief piece.)