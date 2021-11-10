In a new lawsuit, Uber is accused of charging disabled customers ‘Wait Time’ fees.

Uber is being sued for allegedly charging passengers with disability “wait time” surcharges.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the Department of Justice, alleging that the transportation giant is violating the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to accommodate passengers who require more time to board one of their cars.

In a statement, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said, “People with disabilities deserve equitable access to all aspects of community life, including private transportation services provided by corporations like Uber.”

The lawsuit aims to bring Uber into compliance “while sending a striking message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities merely because they require extra time to get into a car,” according to Clarke.

According to the Department of Justice, the wait time fines were implemented in 2016. They begin two minutes after the Uber car arrives and continue till the vehicle departs for the customer’s drop-off location.

The wait time fines and criteria vary by area, according to Uber’s website. They may not be applicable to airports or other locations.

Customers who use wheelchairs or walkers may require additional time to disassemble and store them in the car, or passengers who are blind may take longer to walk to the car than others, according to the department.

Uber was accused of charging a wait fee despite knowing that the passenger’s demand for more time was “obviously disability-based,” according to federal authorities.

Wait time costs, according to Uber, were “never intended for riders who are ready at their scheduled pickup location but require additional time to get inside the car.”

“We know that many disabled riders rely on Uber for transportation, which is why we had been in active discussions with the DOJ about how to address any issues or confusion prior to this shocking and regrettable lawsuit,” the firm said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

Uber also stated that when disabled passengers notify the firm that they have been charged, they will receive a refund.

“Fees will now be automatically waived for any rider who proves they are disabled,” the company said, citing a change made last week. “We genuinely disagree that our regulations violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, and we will continue to improve our goods.” This is a condensed version of the information.