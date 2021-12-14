In a new documentary, the death, disappearance, and media coverage of Gabby Petito are highlighted.

After Gabby Petito’s death and disappearance gained widespread media attention, a new documentary will dive into the “tragic story, the unresolved mysteries, and the stunning conclusion.”

On Friday, NBC’s Peacock Streaming service will release “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media.” ITN Productions is in charge of the show’s production.

In the documentary, Petito’s parents and step-parents are interviewed. According to the synopsis, the documentary will “reflect on the life of their daughter, revealing childhood memories featuring unique images and facts that we never knew before.”

In the teaser, Petito’s stepfather Jim Schmidt says, “It was like any parent’s nightmare.” “Just like that, in a split second. She’s vanished, and she hasn’t been seen since.” The documentary examines how the case was influenced by both traditional and social media.

Journalists and amateur sleuths on TikTok and YouTube worked tirelessly to learn more about the case. The documentary includes interviews with reporters who covered the story, as well as information on how all of the pieces came together to help law enforcement get closer to finding answers.

Petito, 22, has been missing since September 11th. When her fiance Brian Laundrie, 23, returned from their cross-country journey without her, the absence received even more attention.

Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Grant Teton National Park on Sept. 19. On Oct. 21, Laundrie was discovered dead in a Florida preserve.