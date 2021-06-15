A Merseyside pub has rebranded in a dig at the government, after the country’s full reopening was pushed back until at least July.

The James Atherton pub on Victoria Road in New Brighton has been renamed The Two Helmets.

This is the pub’s second renaming, as it displayed signs reading The Three B***ends in October 2020.

Daniel Davies, the Wirral pub’s owner, previously stated that the re-brand was in protest of the government’s localized Tier Three “Very High” lockdown measures in the Liverpool City Region.

Another message to Boris Johnson and his government is the new sign above the door that reads The Two Helmets. The pub’s crest has also changed for the second time.

The James Atherton’s first crest was a regal portrait of New Brighton’s founder.

When The Three B***ends was re-branded, it was replaced with an unflattering collage of Mr Johnson, his then-adviser Dominic Cummings, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock wearing bells on their heads. Now it’s an image of Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock wearing white hard hats with a red cross in the middle.

"The government has unequivocally blamed our sector for being fundamental in the spread of Covid-19, despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary," Daniel Davies, chief executive of owners Rockpoint leisure, said at the time of the first renaming.

‘Our business has been decimated, and their lack of action has compounded the problem.’ Westminster’s subsequent decision to pick and choose which types of venues may open, based on whether or not they serve meals, is perplexing.

“Whilst the renaming of the pub is clearly satirical, the gloves are off in my opinion, and ministers must grasp the gravity of the precarious situation they have placed us in.” ”

“This is a town that is finally on the rise, and we require immediate funding to. The summary comes to an end. 004