In a new ‘deadly’ video, Coronation Street warns that ‘no one is safe.’

In a scary new teaser, Coronation Street warns that “no one is safe.”

The frightening footage will air during Super Soap Week, which kicks off on October 18.

Producer Iain McLeod lauded the creative team for the thrills to be had in the ITV soap’s upcoming dramatic week.

“We set out to create a week of breathless, amazing drama,” he remarked, “and boy, did our outstanding cast, crew, design team, and authors deliver!””

The week is jam-packed with surprises and breathtaking visual spectacle. It also includes surprising moments of passion, heroism, and hilarity. I’ll say it again: our team has outperformed itself.

“Making any TV in a pandemic is difficult, especially when you’ve been doing it nonstop for over a year – so I have to applaud everyone for their tireless efforts to keep raising the bar, despite all odds.”

The unsettling trailer, which is sound recorded by Serial & Skin’s Me and the Devil, sets the tone for the drama that is about to unfold on the long-running soap.

In the run-up to Halloween, Weatherfield is going to be hit by a torrential storm, as we see the ground open up beneath Jenny Connor and end with a terrified Leanne confronting a homicidal Harvey.

In atmospheric sequences, Abi confronts Corey in the creepy house of horrors before the two are imprisoned down a drain shaft while a worried Roy looks on from above.

In the pouring rain, drug lord Harvey Gaskill emerges from the side of a wrecked prison van, while Corey Brent dons a wolf mask to torture Nina.

On October 18, Coronation Street will begin its lethal week of drama.