In a new dating app campaign, singles may look for vaccinated partners.

As part of a new push to increase the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines, tall, dark, and vaccinated might be the new dating app bio of choice.

Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble are among the dating apps that have partnered with the government to encourage their users to receive coronavirus vaccines.

Starting Monday, the companies will introduce new features to their apps and websites that will allow users to indicate their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and reward those who declare they have been vaccinated with in-app benefits.

As we approach summer, we know that single individuals want to take control of their dating lives.

Vaccination badges and stickers will be available to show on dating sites, as well as free “super likes” and other boost-type features.

Users will also begin to see advertisements and banners for the campaign “every vaccination gives us hope.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said that while displaying vaccination status on these apps is optional, evidence shows that people are more likely to date someone who has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Match, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime, and Muzmatch are among the other dating sites featured in the promotion.

“We know that single people are looking to take control of their dating life as we head into summer,” Naomi Walkland, Bumble’s vice president for Europe, said.

“Because the ‘Covid conversation’ is already on the minds of two-thirds of Bumble users, it’s critical to make it simpler to feel comfortable and safe on a date.

“To do so, we’ll introduce a new ‘vaccinated’ symbol, as well as in-app settings, so you can quickly convey whether you prefer to date indoors or solely outdoors.

“In support of the Government’s vaccination drive, we will guide people in-app to learn how to be vaccinated, including links to educational resources and information on how to find the nearest vaccination facility through the NHS,” says the company.

“We at Muzmatch are particularly happy to be partnering with the UK Government on the vaccine campaign,” said Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO of Muzmatch.

“We are aware of the anxieties that young Muslims have. (This is a brief piece.)