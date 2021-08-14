In a new daily record, about 600 migrants cross the English Channel to enter the United Kingdom.

This week, nearly 600 people made the treacherous crossing of the English Channel in one day, setting a new daily record.

According to the latest numbers, at least 592 people succeeded in crossing the hazardous border on the day an Eritrean man tragically died trying to reach the UK.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old died after he and four other passengers leaped overboard as their boat began to sink in the Dover Strait.

His 22-year-old girlfriend stood by and watched as he dove into the sea before being rescued, according to the PA news agency.

She then learnt that her partner had sadly died after being rushed to hospital after being back to port in Dunkirk.

Following the tragedy, a manslaughter investigation has been launched in France.

According to the most recent numbers released by the Home Office on Friday night, at least 592 persons were rescued or intercepted in their attempts to enter the United Kingdom on Thursday, a new high for a single day.

On Thursday, French authorities apprehended at least 155 migrants and returned them to the continent.

According to data provided by the PA news agency, the new high figure surpasses the previous high of 482 set just over a week ago on August 4.

According to PA data, more than 11,000 persons have successfully crossed the Dover Strait in small boats since 2021.

More people attempted the trek on Friday, despite the deaths on Thursday, with people pictured being taken into the port of Dover in Kent after crossing the Channel.

According to the Home Office, 25 migrants arrived in the UK on Friday aboard a single boat, while others were sent back to France.

Five guys jumped off the sinking boat during the dramatic episode, according to Nikolai Posner of the French migrant support organization Utopia 56, who spoke to PA about the horrific events on Thursday morning.

According to Mr Posner, one of them was a 27-year-old Eritrean man whose girlfriend was also on board the boat.

A Belgian Air Force helicopter, as well as fishing boats and a cargo ship, arrived on the scene.

“A chopper scooped up ten guys, but they were thrown back on the Flamant, a [French Navy] ship.

“They only picked up one (the 27-year-old).”

