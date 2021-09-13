In a new covid proposal, Boris Johnson is ‘dead set’ against lockdown.

As he prepares to lay out his plan to get the country through the coronavirus this autumn and winter, Boris Johnson is “dead focused” on avoiding more lockdowns.

Mr Johnson is set to address the public at a press conference on Tuesday, emphasizing how immunizations will play a key role in the coronavirus response in the coming months.

Despite the fact that a number of covid-control measures are scheduled to be relaxed, the PM is expected to remind MPs and the country that “we need to learn to live with covid” and that vaccines will be the primary defense, according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to government data, 48,422,588 of the 92,414,463 covid injections administered in the UK were first doses, up 27,229 from the previous day.

Second dosages accounted for 43,991,875 of the total, an increase of 96,435.

After the JCVI said the margin of advantage from vaccinating healthy youngsters was too narrow to advise they should have a vaccine, the UK’s chief medical officers are drafting advice to the government on whether children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated.

“The autumn and winter do pose some uncertainty,” a senior government source told the newspaper, “but the Prime Minister is dead set against another lockdown.”

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated on Sunday that the government has a “full toolbox” of measures in place to combat Covid, but that vaccine passports would not be one of them.

Mr Javid stated proposals to implement vaccine passports in England for nightclubs and other crowded events had been shelved, in the latest of the Government’s coronavirus U-turns.

Just days after ministers defended the strategy to sceptical MPs, Mr Javid announced the proposals “will not be going ahead.”

Members of the public will be forced to provide proof of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination in order to obtain entrance to clubs and other large-scale events in England, according to Mr Johnson.

The idea was dropped after a backlash from Tory MPs, according to the Health Secretary.

