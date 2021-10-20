In a new campaign ad, Obama highlights McAuliffe’s views on voting rights and abortion.

In a new ad aired by McAuliffe’s campaign on Wednesday, former President Barack Obama urged Virginians to vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

The ad was released just days before Obama was scheduled to campaign in Richmond alongside McAuliffe.

In the 30-second spot, titled Our Values, Obama says Virginians “have a lot of duty” as they prepare for the November 2 gubernatorial election, one of two regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this autumn.

“You’re not only picking your next governor,” Obama added, “but you’re also making a statement about the way we’re going as a country.”

The former president alluded to his relationship with McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia during Obama’s final years in office. Virginia law prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms, but McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is running again in the hopes of replacing fellow Democrat Ralph Northam.

“I know Terry McAuliffe, and I can tell you that no one worked harder for their state than he did as governor,” Obama remarked. “I also saw Terry stand firm on ideals that we all care about, like as protecting everyone’s right to vote, combating climate change, and preserving a woman’s freedom to choose.” “Vote early or on November 2,” the ad concluded, with lettering onscreen urging voters. “So please vote and join me in supporting Terry McAuliffe,” Obama said.

On Wednesday afternoon, McAuliffe shared the commercial on social media.

“Virginia, we have an opportunity to send a strong statement to the rest of the country: we are not going back. We can keep Virginia going forward if we work together. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE, “In a message that accompanied the video, he tweeted.

Virginia, we have an opportunity to send a strong statement to the rest of the country: we are not going back. We can keep Virginia going forward if we work together. GO TO THE VOTE BOX AND VOTE. As McAuliffe campaigns against Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, lawmakers from all over the country are paying attention. Over the last week, First Lady Jill Biden, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and voting rights champion Stacey Abrams have all been to Virginia to support McAuliffe, and Vice President Kamala Harris is set to do so as well.