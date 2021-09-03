In a new book, Georgia Lt. Governor calls Trump’s flaws and election loss the GOP’s “Saving Grace.”

According to the Associated Press, Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor labeled Donald Trump’s shortcomings and defeat in the 2020 election the GOP’s “saving grace” in his new book.

Geoff Duncan has been an ardent critic of Trump’s efforts to reverse the presidential election results, claiming that if Trump had run on his record rather than voicing grievances, he would have won. Duncan claims that Trump’s post-election actions made him relieved that the former president had lost.

Duncan adds, “Looking back, perhaps his defects and resulting loss were our saving grace.” “We learned that no amount of policy victories could compensate for other flaws.”

Duncan has come under fire from Trump and fellow Republicans for his beliefs, and in his new book “GOP 2.0,” he lays out his vision for the Republican Party’s future.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Duncan’s book, which is set to be released next week and was obtained exclusively in advance by The Associated Press, combines his thoughts on what went wrong with Trump and the aftermath of the 2020 election with suggestions for how the GOP can reclaim moderate, college-educated suburban voters who have strayed from the party. He claims that he does not wish to be anti-Trump, but rather post-Trump.

Duncan said in an interview before the book’s release, “I just wanted to have a conversation with everybody in America who considers themselves conservative.”

Duncan claimed he took the decision to not write Trump’s name in the book on purpose.

Duncan writes, “I shall not adore him.” “I’m not going to excuse his excesses. I’m not going to trust his falsehoods. I’m not going to imitate his tone. I’m not going to pander to voters who believe he’s misinformed. And I’m not going to lie to my constituents just because he wants me to.”

Duncan decided not to run for government in Georgia again in 2022, claiming that he couldn’t properly campaign for office and promote the party’s ideology at the same time. However, he would have faced a tough primary opponent and no assurance of reelection.

Duncan claims to have a lot of support, but it’s hard to envision many high-profile Republicans flocking around the GOP 2.0 banner just yet. Brian Kemp, Georgia’s governor, and Brad Raffensperger, the state’s secretary of state. This is a condensed version of the information.