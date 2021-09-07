In a new book, a Bill Cosby accuser recalls his inability to control his body after being drugged.

According to the Associated Press, Andrea Constand, one of the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault, wrote in her new book about her “inability to regulate my own body” after taking medications supplied to her by the disgraced entertainer.

Constand said in her new memoir, “The Moment,” that she met Cosby at Temple University, where he was a famous alumnus and she worked for the women’s basketball team. A mutual interest in health and natural medicine brought the two together.

On a January night in 2004, he provided her pills, believing them to be herbal items, but she soon noticed that her body was turning numb, according to the Associated Press.

“I was terrified of my incapacity to manage my own body. I’m the polar opposite of petite, standing six feet tall. … Even as a child, I had never felt physically threatened by anyone or anything. She writes, “I used to be an athlete.” “But now I couldn’t move my limbs.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As her sexual assault charges against Cosby played out in Pennsylvania courts and the public square over the years, Constand remained a mystery.

She lived a quiet life with her pets in Toronto as an athlete and spiritual seeker turned massage therapist until the case resurfaced in 2015. During the initial police inquiry in 2005, when a local prosecutor declined to charge Cosby, she remained virtually unidentified. When she resolved her lawsuit against the wealthy entertainer for $3.4 million a year later, she signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Constand decided to write her memoir after details of the settlement — including the amount she received — were made public in court. The tale is set against the backdrop of a stunning turn of events in the case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed Cosby’s 2018 conviction in June, allowing him to walk free after almost three years in prison. When Cosby gave damaging testimony in Constand’s civil complaint, the court determined that he relied on an alleged assurance from a district attorney that he would never be charged, only to have it later used against him in two criminal trials.

