In a new bodycam video, Gabby Petito claims Brian Laundrie cut her.

Gabby Petito told Moab police her partner Brian Laundrie punched her before amending her account and stating she attacked him first, according to new bodycam evidence.

Petito appears in a video filmed on August 12 that depicts a physical altercation with Laundrie, who is still wanted.

The newly disclosed footage from a camera mounted on the body of a second cop has a wealth of new information.

In the footage, an officer approaches a white van driven by Laundrie and asks, “And he hit you though?” “All we want is to find out the truth.”

“I guess, I guess, yeah,” Petito responds, before adding, “but I hit him first.”

Laundrie then allegedly grabbed her face, but she insists he did not strike or hit her.

“He didn’t like hitting me in the face,” Petito explained. He didn’t punch me in the face or anything like that.”

“Did he slap your face, or what?” the officer inquires.

“Well, he kind of grabbed me with his nail, and I guess that’s why it seems like I have a cut right here,” she says, stroking her cheek. I can feel it, and it hurts when I touch it.”

Two Park Rangers were apparently present at the incident with the two Moab cops, whose bodycam films have not yet been released.

This website has reached out to the Moab Police Department for comment.

“He got really irritated with me, and he locked me out of the car and ordered me to go take a breather, but I didn’t want to take a breather,” Petito says in another segment of the 110-second footage. And I was eager to get started. We’ve run out of options.”

Laundrie, on the other hand, tells the officer that he just pushed her aside.

“I’m not going to try to defend myself by saying anything here, but I pushed her away,” he explained.

“She gets worked up, and when she does, she swings, and she was holding her phone. So all I was trying to do was push her away.”

Laundrie can then be seen gazing out the passenger door window, asking if authorities are “talking to my fiancee.”

Petito’s body was discovered a month later, when Laundrie returned home alone from their camper van vacation.

Donald Trump’s search for Laundrie continues. This is a condensed version of the information.