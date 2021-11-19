In a new bill, Ohio students cannot be barred from participating in school activities because of their COVID vaccination status.

The Ohio House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans, passed a bill on Thursday prohibiting private businesses and governmental agencies such as schools from needing proof of COVID vaccination in order to enter a building as a client or participate in school events.

According to The Associated Press, the bill will meet opposition in the state Senate, where Senate President Matt Huffman, a Republican, has publicly voiced his opposition to any legislation that regulates how private firms operate. Gov. Mike DeWine has also declared his opposition to vaccine mandates as well as measures like this one that would make Ohio illegal for businesses and schools to require immunizations.

Employees who can establish they have COVID antibodies, would have an unpleasant reaction to the vaccine, or have a legitimate religious objection can be exempted from workplace vaccine mandates under the measure. Those who work in children’s hospitals or intensive care units are not exempt, although the bill does require those employers to make a “good faith effort” to locate another job for unvaccinated employees before letting them go.

It would also make it illegal for schools to remove pupils who are unvaccinated for the same reasons.

The Ohio bill comes as more than two dozen Republican-led states have filed lawsuits to block President Joe Biden’s rule that enterprises with more than 100 employees get vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

Several prominent corporations, as well as state and local governments and hospitals around the country, have begun requiring vaccines for their employees. Mandates have mainly been successful, resulting in a modest number of firings, as well as some who have filed lawsuits and attempted to obtain exemptions approved.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The bill was passed by the House on Thursday, hours after the Commerce and Labor Committee had voted in support of it.

Rep. Al Cutrona, a suburban Youngstown Republican who helped lead the bill through committee, said, “Individuals must have the ability to have that autonomy for themselves.” “More importantly, we want to make sure individuals don’t lose their jobs or their employment status.” Montana made it illegal for employers to require employees to get vaccines earlier this year.

The vote on Thursday marked the third time in recent weeks that House Republicans have pushed the bill’s contents. This is a condensed version of the information.