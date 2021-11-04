In a new Biden plan addition, House Democrats take aim at the wealthiest Americans’ retirement accounts.

As part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, House Democrats suggested a set of restrictions aimed at restricting the nation’s wealthy’s retirement savings.

As part of a new required minimum distribution (RMD) requirement, Americans with 401(k), Roth, and saving accounts worth more than $10 million would be required to redistribute their assets each year as part of a legislative package passed Wednesday evening.

The bill also prohibits “backdoor Roths,” in which a person contributes to a non-Roth account and then converts it to a Roth IRA later. This technique, along with the funding of 401(k) plans and IRAs, are tax avoidance strategies that, when employed by the wealthy, can result in the government losing billions in tax income.

“IRAs were created to give retirement security to middle-class families, not to let the super-rich to avoid paying taxes,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden in a statement released in July after his committee disclosed new statistics on mega IRAs. “It’s stunning, but not surprising, to discover how popular mega-IRA accounts have become among mega-millionaires and billionaires.” These measures were included in Biden’s initial $3.5 trillion plan, but were removed from the current $1.75 trillion version after objections from the Senate’s remaining holdouts. They will also take years longer to implement than originally planned.

The RMD rule, in its current form, is based on age rather than money. The new law would oblige rich account holders of any age to withdraw a portion of their retirement funds each year, potentially triggering income tax liabilities.

If the clause is included in the final measure, it will go effective on January 1, 2029.

Republicans continue to oppose the plan. To pass the bill, Democrats will need to keep a united front in Congress and win the votes of Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both of whom have opposed the Biden bill. In July, Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal, the chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, expressed support for a crackdown.

