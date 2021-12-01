In a new AIDS strategy, the Biden administration declares that racism is a public health threat.

Racism has been declared a “public health hazard” by the Biden administration, which says it must be tackled as part of its national HIV/AIDS policy.

The White House announced its World AIDS Day strategy on Wednesday, laying out a roadmap for how it plans to combat the illness. Biden stated in a fact sheet that addressing inequities in treatment for vulnerable people is a core priority.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has touched every element of the HIV/AIDS response, from prevention to treatment to research,” the statement continued.

The administration has underlined the relevance of the Affordable Care Act, as well as a focus on the aging HIV patient population and a demand to address linked issues such as substance abuse and mental health care.

Senior administration officials said in a teleconference on Tuesday that the approach incorporated community input and will focus on equity by “addressing stigma and discrimination and ensuring that even marginalized communities have access to healthcare.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.19 million Americans aged 13 and older were diagnosed with HIV in 2019, with Black and Hispanic Americans accounting for the majority of diagnoses. HIV-related mortality accounted for 15,815 deaths.

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Biden called tackling the HIV/AIDS epidemic a top concern.