In a new ad, Bernie Sanders backs Gavin Newsom, calling the recall a “bold-faced” GOP “power grab.”

In an ad released Monday by Newsom’s campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders urged Californians to vote against the movement to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

Sanders joined the Democratic Party’s defense of Newsom just a month after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared in a similar commercial pushing voters to rally around Newsom.

At the start of the ad, Sanders listed climate change, the struggle to expand health-care coverage, and immigration reform as some of the challenges facing the United States at this “unprecedented moment” in history.

“The last thing we need in California is a right-wing Republican governor,” Sanders stated.

He went on to label the recall attempt a “bold-faced Republican power grab” and urged Californians to vote in the special election on September 14th, either by mail or in person.

During the gubernatorial recall election, California voters will determine whether Newsom will serve out his term or be dismissed and replaced. If more than half of voters decide to recall Newsom, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes.

In polls conducted since Elder launched his recall campaign last month, conservative radio presenter Larry Elder has led among Republicans among the 46 recall candidates on the ballot.

Newsom’s campaign sent a news release. On Monday, this website named Elder as the Republican front-runner, claiming that he is “especially right-wing,” citing some of Elder’s conservative views and past support for former President Donald Trump as evidence.

NEW: @BernieSanders takes to the airwaves to urge Californians to vote NO on the Republican recall election! pic.twitter.com/k4FzH3Br3Z

30 August 2021 — StopTheRepublicanRecall (@StopRepRecall)

In recent weeks, Newsom’s campaign has concentrated on Elder, telling voters in another commercial that the decision of the recall election will be “a matter of life and death” because of the current coronavirus pandemic. That ad alluded to comments Elder has made about removing vaccine and mask mandates if he is elected governor of California.

According to Elder’s campaign, Newsom’s focus on Elder demonstrates “not only the Newsom camp’s failure to defend his poor record, but also their. This is a condensed version of the information.