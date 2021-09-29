In a new 2024 poll, Trump’s support drops 20 points while Ron DeSantis surges to a tie.

According to a new poll of GOP presidential candidates for 2024, former President Donald Trump’s popularity has quickly dwindled, putting him in a virtual tie with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The poll, conducted by Republican pollster Carter Wrenn on behalf of Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton’s super PAC, was released on Wednesday. While Trump still received 26.2 percent of Republican voters’ support, DeSantis was close behind with 25.2 percent. Trump’s popularity has fallen since a July poll found that he was the top choice of 46 percent of Republicans. Meanwhile, DeSantis’ popularity has nearly doubled since July, when it was only 13%.

In a statement, Bolton added, “These results will undoubtedly come as a shock to Donald Trump.” “It’s apparent that Americans are dissatisfied with our decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years. Voters were astute enough to notice that President Trump initiated the retreat and, through negotiations, legitimized the Taliban. They know that withdrawing from Afghanistan poses greater risks to the homeland than maintaining a US and NATO military presence there.”

“Biden takes responsibility for the final embarrassing minutes, and his subsequent decline in support reflects that, but it’s not lost on anyone that Trump, like Biden, wanted to withdraw and shares guilt for the failure,” Bolton continued. “Voters care about national security, especially when failure entails larger costs, so it’s understandable that conservatives are contemplating alternatives to Donald Trump.”

According to the study, overall support for President Joe Biden has declined 10% since July, while Biden’s popularity among independents has plummeted by 30%. A slim majority of respondents felt that both Biden and Trump committed “major mistakes” over the Afghanistan withdrawal, while 55% said that “Trump’s decision to talk with the Taliban was a mistake.”

When asked to choose between a field of ten potential GOP presidential nominees for 2024, including Trump and DeSantis, over 20% of respondents were unsure. All of the other contenders polled in the single digits, with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley doing the best with 7.2 percent and 6%, respectively. “To move forward,” a 57 percent majority said. This is a condensed version of the information.