In a ‘nauseating’ GMB interview, Matt Hancock denies knowledge of the Number 10 ‘Christmas party.’

Matt Hancock has denied any knowledge of a rumored Downing Street Christmas party last year.

The administration has been under pressure when a video of senior advisers joking about alleged lockdown rule violations was released to ITV television.

When Susanna Reid and Adil Ray asked him about the party on today’s Good Morning Britain, he claimed he had no knowledge of it.

“I’ve read the papers, but I don’t know anything about it,” he explained. I was not invited to the party. I was not present.

“I don’t believe anyone is claiming the Prime Minister was present at this gathering.”

Matt Hancock resigned earlier this year after being discovered breaking lockdown rules when video of him kissing a coworker surfaced, but he declined to comment on whether or not his former colleagues should face the same fate.

“One of the things I’ve learned, especially as Health Secretary during the epidemic,” he continued, “is that you have to get to the bottom of the facts, and I don’t know those facts.”

“We’ve seen what the Prime Minister has said about it, and I wish I could be of more assistance to you, but I’m afraid I can’t.”

When asked about a rumored “boozy party” at Number 10 last Christmas, Boris Johnson flatly denied any laws were broken when questioned by The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

Following the “damning” video, the Prime Minister received new calls to resign.

“This footage is scathing and leaves the Prime Minister with a lot to account for,” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said.

“At a time when everyone in the country was being ordered to stay at home in order to safeguard the NHS, the Conservatives were holding a Christmas party that was ‘not socially detached,’ as a senior staff member has now revealed.”

“If this is the case, the Prime Minister’s position is untenable, and he must resign as soon as possible.”

Mr Hancock’s reaction did not impress viewers of Good Morning Britain on Twitter.

“Matt Hancock dragging out the ‘The PM wasn’t there’ excuse on #GMB is so disgusting,” Ian commented. It was the PM’s own staff party, and he’s in charge of creating behavioural limits, teaching values, and shaping culture!” Carla continued, “The summary has come to an end.”