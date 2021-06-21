In a national emergency alert test, phones will emit a ‘loud siren-like sound.’

As part of a nationwide test, phones across the country will send out “emergency notifications,” according to the authorities.

As part of a new government safety feature, the test might cause gadgets to generate a “loud siren-like sound” and vibrate for up to 10 seconds.

The trials are part of a government system that aims to send out “emergency alerts” to people’s phones in the event of potential dangers or threats to their lives.

According to the UK’s website, the system will go live in summer 2021.

According to a government official, “Even if your phone or tablet is set to silent, it may produce a loud siren-like sound, vibrate, and read out the alert.

“For around 10 seconds, the sound and vibration will last.

“Stop what you’re doing and obey the alert’s directions.”

Severe flooding, fires, explosions, terrorist acts, and public health emergencies are all grounds for an alert to be issued.

Mobile phone masts broadcast emergency notifications, which are received by every compatible mobile phone or tablet within range.

The administration has cautioned that the system will be tested on June 22 before the notifications are pushed out across the country.

There is a “small likelihood” that Android users will receive an alert between 1 and 2 p.m.

Users will receive a notification stating that the warning is being sent out as a test.

Users can opt out of some emergency warnings, including the testing, but the government claims that the “most vital ones” will still be sent out.

People should keep them turned on “for their own safety,” according to the authorities.

Going into your device’s settings, selecting the “emergency alerts” options, and turning off “severe alerts” will turn them off.