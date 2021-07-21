In a mysterious event involving a Ford Focus, a 32-year-old man was gravely injured.

After a 63-year-old cyclist received “severe injuries,” the driver of a Ford Focus has been requested to contact police.

The cyclist was rushed to the hospital after a collision with a Ford Focus on Catherine Street in Widnes on July 1.

The victim sustained “severe injuries” to his body as a result of the collision, which included a Ford Focus, according to police. Since then, the man has been released from the hospital.

Between 4pm and 5pm, police are looking for anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage in the Lugsdale Road, Alforde Street, Lacey Street, Catherine Street, and Victoria Road areas.

“The cyclist had serious injuries that resulted in him being in hospital for a number of days,” Widnes Local Policing Unit Detective Constable Emily Ascroft told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve been investigating a number of leads to figure out how he got his injuries, and I’d like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help with the investigation.

“I’m also looking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV evidence to contact me. The vehicle in question is a 2010 Ford Focus five-door hatchback in dark grey or silver. I would also advise the vehicle’s driver to contact the authorities.”

If you have any information, call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and reference IML 1032482, or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/.