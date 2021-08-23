In a motorcycle accident, a man in his 40s has major leg injuries.

After a crash this morning, a guy was brought to the hospital with “severe leg injuries.”

Following reports of a motorcycle crash on Brimstage Road in Wirral, emergency services were dispatched.

The event resulted in serious leg injuries to a man in his 40s, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

“We had a call today at 10:54 to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle,” a spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“A quick response vehicle, three ambulances, and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.”

The M53 southbound entry slip road at junction 4 was closed as a result.

Following the “severe” incident, motorists were informed that Bebington, Bromborough, Clatterbridge, and Neston would be closed.

The slip road is reopened, and the accident has been cleaned, according to transport monitoring company Inrix.