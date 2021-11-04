In a motorcycle accident, a 52-year-old Army veteran with the “heart of a lion” died.

An army veteran’s bereaved family has paid tribute to his father, who was claimed to have had the “heart of a lion.”

Pete Tunstall, 52, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday, October 29. He was born in Liverpool and served in the British Army for 22 years.

Just before 4 p.m., the expert biker collided with two other vehicles, a grey Mercedes C200 and a blue Vauxhall Grandland X, on the A505.

Despite paramedics’ best attempts, he died on the spot.

The grieving family of the army veteran, who lived in Hertfordshire, released a statement paying a heartfelt homage to the father and huge Liverpool FC fan.

According to his family, “Pete was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

“Pete was a retired warrant officer who served 22 years in the British Army in the Royal Corps of Transport (RCT) and later the Royal Logistics Corps. He was a scouser by birth and a keen Liverpool FC fan (RLC).

“He was a very skilled and safe rider who had previously competed in endurance events, driven off-road motorcycles, and served in the military as a close protection driver and rider, trained to advanced police standards.

“He had a broad and interesting career, serving in places like Northern Ireland and Iraq. He concluded his career in Carmarthen, Wales, as the Permanent Staff Instructor, where he met his wife Tracy.

“Pete had the heart of a lion, was passionately protective of his family and friends, and completely and unconditionally loved Tracy, his children Ryan and Aimee, and three step-sons Chris, Alex, and Jack. He was always ready with a friendly smile, a bear hug, and encouraging words.

“As the family’s baby, he is survived by his brothers Tim and Ian, as well as his sisters Jaqueline and Gillian. Pete was also a devoted buddy and a proud veteran who had just resumed contact with old acquaintances.

“Pete’s death has left the entire family saddened, and they are still trying to come to terms with it.”

