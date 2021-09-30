In a month of drug busts, heroin and cocaine were seized from the streets.

During a series of narcotics busts in Sefton this month, a police officer was shot, a bar was raided, and a parcel was thrown from a car.

A targeted police operation has removed heroin and crack cocaine from the streets.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a 32-year-old man was detained on Bedford Road in Bootle after being discovered in possession of 99 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Two offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs have been filed against David Anthony Wilson, 32, of Romer Road, Kensington.

Wilson was detained and searched after police officers observed him “attempting to conceal an object on his person.”

Wilson will appear in adult remand court in Wirral today (Thursday).

On September 18, police officers witnessed a bundle of suspected cocaine tossed from a car window and apprehended two individuals.

While fleeing from officers, a man hit a police officer after dumping 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday, September 26, officers on patrol on Fernhill Road noticed three individuals “behaving suspiciously” on Fernhill Mews.

After noticing the authorities, the group of males fled the scene, leaving an electric bike behind.

During the pursuit, an officer noticed one of the men drop a bundle on the ground that contained around 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers searched the neighborhood and discovered a male in Kings Gardens who tried to elude police “forcefully.”

Officers pursued the suspect in the park and apprehended him after a brief fight.

A 21-year-old Bootle man was detained on suspicion of stealing a pedal cycle, assaulting an emergency responder, and obstructing a stop and search.

Officers detained the individual for questioning, and he has since been released under investigation.

At 4.40 p.m., officers on patrol on Southport’s St Lukes Road observed a Vauxhall Astra they suspected of being driven without insurance.

A tiny parcel was tossed out the passenger window as the car was being pursued.

Small wraps of suspected class A drugs were found in the parcel, which was later confiscated by an officer.

