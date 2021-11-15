In a mobile phone heist, a man’s foot is ran over.

During a heist, a 47-year-old guy was hurt when a car ran over his foot.

On Town Hill in Warrington, the man was approached by a small dark car with two males inside who asked him for directions.

As the man reached for his phone to provide assistance, a passenger in the car grabbed it.

As the terror investigation continues, a controlled explosion occurred in Sefton Park.

The automobile ran over the victim’s foot as the men drove away, causing him to tumble to the ground. Cuts and bruises were left on his body.

The two males in the car, both described as Asian men in their mid-twenties, then drove away in the direction of Scotland Road.

The police are now making an appeal.