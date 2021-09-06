In a mix-up with the sick twin, a healthy baby was mistakenly terminated by doctors.

Doctors at a hospital in the United Kingdom mistakenly destroyed a healthy baby after mistaking it for its sick twin, who died during the surgery.

According to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Sunday Express, the incident occurred in 2019 at the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

After learning that the other twin had limited growth, which raised the risk of stillbirth and other issues, surgeons performed the surgery in the hopes of saving the healthier infant. Unfortunately, the termination was performed on the healthy infant, and both twins died as a result.

“Sadly, during a highly specialized fetal procedure in 2019 that involved operating within the womb to separate and potentially save the life of a single twin who shared a placenta, a fatal error occurred,” Dr. Fiona Reynolds, chief medical officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust, told the outlet.

“Following this terrible event, a full and thorough investigation was conducted quickly, and the findings were conveyed with the family, along with our deepest apologies and condolences. “As a result of that extensive investigation, a new protocol has been devised to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident occurring again,” he added.

Meanwhile, a representative for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists informed the publication that such surgeries are carried out to boost the healthy twin’s survival chances.

“Selective fetal growth restriction is a syndrome that affects 10 to 20% of twin pregnancies when one of the twins does not receive enough nutrition from the placenta to grow normally. In the most critical cases, selective termination can help the regularly growing fetus survive at the price of the severely growth-restricted co-twin, according to the spokesman.

“However, all such operations can increase the risk of losing a pregnancy early or completely. Parents who choose to have their twin pregnancies terminated selectively confront difficult decisions and express feelings of anxiety, stress, and emotional pain. Their healthcare team must help them both during and after their pregnancy,” he noted.

This is one of the 700 deaths caused by errors in NHS hospitals in England. In another case, an unborn infant died after a key heart scan was delayed at a hospital in Essex.