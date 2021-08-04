In a Minnesota crash, a drunk driver kills his toddler and injures four others; he is charged.

A guy from Minnesota has been charged with speeding and crashing an SUV, killing his kid and wounding a wife and three other children. When the accident occurred, the driver was inebriated.

At before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers went to a one-vehicle crash on I-94 under Dupont Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Hakeem O. Miller, 25, of Brooklyn Center, was driving a speeding SUV while under the influence of alcohol when he swerved off an overpass and fell onto the freeway below. Miller’s 1-year-old child was murdered in the incident.

Miller was charged with criminal vehicular murder and child endangerment on two counts each in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday, according to the Star Tribune.

Officers arrived to find a woman and four children, ages 9, 5, 3, and 1, inside Miller’s vehicle. The mom, named as Sharonda McMorris, was apparently sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the event, with the 1-year-old and 3-year-old children sitting on the 9-year-lap, old’s according to KSTP.

The incident left McMorris with non-life threatening injuries. In the meantime, the three other youngsters in the van received bruises, scrapes, and cuts.

Inside the automobile, none of the youngsters were wearing the mandatory safety straps. According to the accusations filed Tuesday, police also discovered a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.

Miller’s one eye was watery and bloodshot, according to authorities on the scene. He also had an alcoholic odor. Miller apparently had already lost his other eye in an other event.

Miller’s blood alcohol content was 0.09 percent, which was beyond the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to a preliminary breath test performed by the State Patrol. According to the Star Tribune, the Department of Public Safety discovered that he had been driving while his license was still suspended.

Miller reportedly assisted the other passengers in exiting the van after the incident and observed one youngster lying on top of the 1-year-old. Miller was unhappy because he was the father of the unresponsive infant, according to the complaint.

Following the tragedy, the surviving youngsters spoke with authorities. Officers were told by one of them that the SUV was “going as fast as it could go.” Another child used an object to depict the vehicle’s movement.

The child’s action with the object showed that the vehicle’s wheels were coming up off the pavement as it veered from side to side, according to the complaint.

Miller is still in detention, and his bail has been revoked.