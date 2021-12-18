In a midnight letter to admirers, Christine McGuiness discusses her “crazy weekends.”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire actress has been at the gym for weeks, training for the Strictly The Real Full Monty, and it appears she won’t be stopping even after the show.

Christine captioned an Instagram story of herself going to the gym at 10 p.m. on Friday with the phrase “do not disturb.”

Two hours later, the 33-year-old tweeted to her 620,000 followers that she was still working out and had even set a new personal best.

She stated, ” “This is what I do at midnight on my wild weekends, everyone. It’s Friday, and I’ve just set a new personal record.

“I knew I’d do it because I was on my phone yesterday, so I didn’t use it today.

“I totally adored it, and I’m very proud of myself.”

The mother of three, who lives in Cheshire with her family, claimed that she was dripping wet after her workout.

On this year’s edition of the ITV show, the former Miss Liverpool was one of 12 celebrities who went all out to raise money for cancer research.

She took part since four of her aunts and mother have all had breast cancer.

Christine, on the other hand, was recently diagnosed with autism and struggled with the first dance routine, admitting that she only felt comfortable dancing in a group.

During one moment, she was extremely angry and couldn’t make eye contact with James Jordan while performing.

Christine has three children, all of whom have been diagnosed with autism, and she stated that she was determined to keep going to set an example for them.

“They’re one of the reasons I’m doing this,” she explained, “because if I can’t push myself, how can I expect them to?”