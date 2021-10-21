In a metropolitan apartment lift, a man kissed a woman’s neck while assaulting her.

In the lift of a luxury apartment complex in Liverpool’s city center, a man sexually abused a woman.

It happened at the Orleans House building on Earle Street in the heart of the city’s commercial center early on Sunday, September 19.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the woman entered the elevator. She was sexually assaulted by a man who caressed her waist and kissed her on the neck while she was there. The lift came to a halt, and the victim exited.

As he is led to the cells, the victim cries at the predatory paedophile.

Following extensive CCTV investigations in the area, police now want to talk with the man seen.

“This was a really traumatic situation to experience,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said. “We are fully supporting the victim as our investigations continue.” The man may be able to provide us with crucial information.

“We’re dead set on finding the individual guilty and bringing them to justice, so if you can help, please come forward and we’ll take action.”

Anyone with information or wishing to report a sexual offence accusation should dial 101, where they will be greeted by specially trained officers. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and leave information.

The reference number for speaking with police about this event is 21000659520.