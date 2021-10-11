In a message for National Coming Out Day, Biden condemns anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

In a statement commemorating National Coming Out Day on Monday, President Joe Biden lauded the “courage” of LGBTQ+ persons while also denouncing legislation that discriminates against the community.

“I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that they are loved and welcomed for the way they are—regardless of whether or not they have come out,” Biden stated.

“Despite the incredible progress our nation has made, our job to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done,” the president added elsewhere in the statement. Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to be introduced in state legislatures.” “Bullying and harassment persists, particularly among young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ persons of color, eroding our national character,” he added. “We must continue to stand united against hate crimes and speak out to safeguard LGBTQ+ people’s rights, opportunities, physical safety, and mental health.” According to Politico, over 130 bills dealing with transgender issues were introduced in 35 states in 2021. Much of this law was enacted to keep transgender athletes out of child sports.

“From Day One, my administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community,” Biden said Monday. “From enabling all qualified Americans—including transgender Americans—to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.”

In 1988, author-psychologist Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary, the leader of the National Gay Rights Advocates in Los Angeles, founded National Coming Out Day. The day was intended to spread optimism and honor persons who have come out publicly about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Despite the fact that Barack Obama honored the day throughout his presidency, Donald Trump did not. Biden and prospective Vice President Kamala Harris both released messages on Twitter in favor of National Coming Out Day in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. On the same day, Trump tweeted a message claiming White House physicians told him he was immune to COVID-19 after contracting it recently, which Twitter condemned as deceptive.

“My government is devoted to ensuring that LGBTQ+ persons can live,” Biden stated on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.