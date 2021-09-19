In a Merseyside pub raid, three men were arrested for alleged drug distribution.

Large volumes of a drug suspected to be cocaine, as well as £45,000 in cash, were discovered during the raid in Waterloo, Sefton.

Merseyside Police announced on Twitter that officers from Operation Pelican raided the bar on a warrant.

In the early hours of Sunday, the arrests were announced on the North Sefton region of the force’s Twitter account (September 19).

“Operation Pelican officers arrested three adult males in the Waterloo area tonight for Drug Supply Offenses after a warrant was executed at a local pub,” officers tweeted.

“A considerable amount of suspected cocaine, a mixing agent, and some £45,000 in cash were recovered during this.”

In 2017, Operation Pelican was launched to combat drug trade and gang violence in Bootle, Netherton, Litherland, and the surrounding areas.

Following a string of arrests, police revealed images showing inside the pockets of Merseyside’s street dealers.

In Southport and Crosby, patrols swooped on suspected drug runners, detaining four individuals for questioning.

Officers published images of heroin and crack cocaine in small packets, which had been separated into street deals.

The largest haul was made after the arrest of a 43-year-old Southport man.

Police were able to recover over 120 wraps.