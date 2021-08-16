In a memo to flight attendants, United Airlines warns them not to duct-tape unruly passengers to their seats.

After two major airlines gained news in recent weeks for duct-taping disruptive passengers to their seats as a means of detaining them mid-flight, United Airlines sent a letter to employees telling them not to follow suit. “Please note that in tough situations, there are designated materials onboard that may be used, and alternative means such as tape should never be employed,” the memo stated.

The email, headed “A Message from John Slater, Senior Vice President Inflight Services,” was obtained by This website and highlighted prior duct tape incidents with other airlines before advising flight attendants to use de-escalation tactics first.

“As you may have observed, a few airlines have recently made headlines for their handling of events onboard. Throughout the epidemic, the vast majority of our passengers have been on their best behavior and have returned to our flights with confidence and joy. You’ve depended on all components of inflight safety training, including de-escalation, as things have progressed.”

Recently, airlines have employed duct tape to confine customers, according to Slater. Frontier Airlines flight attendants used duct tape to restrain a 22-year-old Ohio man accused of groping two female flight attendants’ breasts and punching a male flight attendant in the face on August 1.

“A intoxicated and enraged passenger verbally, physically, and sexually assaulted many members of the crew,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. “After several attempts to de-escalate the situation, the crew was obliged to restrain the passenger with the means provided onboard. We’re here to help the crew.”

A few weeks earlier to that event, an American Airlines aircraft from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was disrupted when a “agitated” woman attempted to open the jet door in the middle of the flight.

According to an American Airlines statement, flight attendants and passengers attempted to calm her down, but she allegedly continued to kick and scream expletives, and eventually “physically assaulted and bit a flight attendant.”

As she was a "potential," flight attendants duct-taped her to her seat.