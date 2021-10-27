In a mayoral race against an Obama-endorsed candidate, a former Major League Baseball manager receives Bush’s support.

Bobby Valentine, a former Major League Baseball manager, has won the support of former President George W. Bush in his first mayoral campaign.

Valentine, 71, is running for mayor of his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut, but he’ll be up against a state lawmaker sponsored by former President Barack Obama.

Valentine, a former Republican, is running as an independent candidate after collecting 188 signatures to get on the November 2 general election ballot. He highlighted a long list of accomplishments, including being a baseball manager, restaurant chain owner, and Stamford’s public safety director, as examples of what he believes prepared him for the role.

“This city has a special place in my heart. I possess a talent set that is appropriate for leadership, management, and team development “During an interview, Valentine stated. “I mean, if there was a job description for a mayor, I’m sure those things would be on it.” Caroline Simmons, his 35-year-old opponent, has her own set of credentials. In the September primary, Simmons, a Harvard graduate and former state lawmaker, defeated Stamford’s two-term mayor.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The contest has sparked national interest, with Bush, who was a managing partner of the Texas Rangers at the time Valentine was ousted as manager, donating $500 to the former skipper. Famous actors such as Michael Douglas and Bette Midler have contributed to Simmons’ initiative.

Valentine, who managed the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Chiba Lotte Marines of the Japanese Pacific League during his career, has raised more than $520,000, compared to roughly $430,000 raised by Simmons as of this month. In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1, both have secured labor endorsements. The city’s maintenance and service workers, as well as local firefighters, support Simmons, while the teachers and police unions support Valentine.

Last month, the Republican candidate in the election, a former city police officer, dropped out and endorsed Valentine.

When Valentine was the city’s public safety director and left town before Hurricane Irene came in 2011, to broadcast a baseball game in Texas, Simmons accused Valentine of “abandoning” the community. He responded with a shot. This is a condensed version of the information.