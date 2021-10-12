In a massive embezzlement case, a former Mississippi DHS accountant will testify against others.

An accountant who was involved in a large-scale embezzlement scam in Mississippi, the poorest state in the US, has pled guilty to her role in a massive theft of welfare funds.

Anne McGrew, 65, of Jackson, volunteered to testify against co-conspirators indicted in the case, according to court records. Nancy and Zach New, a mother-son pair who oversaw charity and for-profit organizations entrusted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services to distribute money to those in need, were among her past employers.

McGrew pled guilty to one count of embezzlement conspiracy on Monday. She testified in court that she assisted the News and others in transferring funds from the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center to a for-profit corporation owned by the News, New Learning Inc.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

McGrew, who faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail, signed a court document stating that prosecutors will propose her punishment based on her assistance in the prosecution of co-defendants and her “willingness to offer accurate testimony” in any trials.

McGrew was one of six employees indicted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services in early 2020 in what state Auditor Shad White termed “a broad conspiracy” of suspected mismanagement.

John Davis, the department’s former director; Brett DiBiase, a former professional wrestler; Latimer Smith, a former Department of Human Services employee; Nancy New, the director of the Mississippi Community Education Center and New Learning Resources; Zach New, the education center’s assistant executive director; and McGrew, an education center accountant were among those charged.

Davis resigned from the Department of Human Services in July of this year. His trial is slated for November 1 after he entered a not guilty plea. His lawyers, on the other hand, are asking for a stay since prosecutors have submitted “voluminous” information about the case, according to a court filing filed on September 29.

Smith has entered a not guilty plea, and his trial is set to start on November 8.

Federal charges have also been filed against Nancy and Zach New. In both federal and state court, they have pled not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Families First is a program of the Mississippi Community Education Center. This is a condensed version of the information.