In a massive drug bust, authorities seized enough synthetic opiates to kill 50 million people.

Authorities in Riverside County, California, charged two people last week after a large quantity of the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil was seized.

The most potent fentanyl analog identified in the United States is carfentanil, a synthetic opiate. The substance is 10,000 times more strong than morphine and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, and is typically used in veterinary medicine to anesthetize large animals.

The announcement comes as opiate overdoses in the United States have reached crisis proportions, owing in part to the isolating and destabilizing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Shawn Ryan, the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s Chair of Legislative Advocacy, opiate overdoses in the United States climbed by 15% in the three to four months leading up to August 2021.

The arrests and arraignments of 30-year-old Andres Jesus Morales and 27-year-old Alyssa Christine Ponce came after an extensive investigation by the Riverside Police Department, according to a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities discovered a remarkable 21 kilos (about 46.3 pounds) of carfentanil at a property in Perris, California, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, in late August. In addition, four kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of heroin were seized by authorities.

The property was searched as part of an investigation into a possible narcotics trafficking ring in Riverside County.

Carfentanil is extremely dangerous: a lethal dose of carfentanil for a human would be detected at a microscopic “nanogram level,” according to the Riverside District Attorney’s office. Humans, on the other hand, require significantly more fentanyl—approximately 2 milligrams—to be killed.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine in terms of potency.

The DA’s office noted in a statement that if the 21 kilograms of carfentanil were mixed with other narcotics, the amount could “kill more than 50 million people.”

Neither suspect was there when the police conducted their initial search of the Perris residence. On September 14, however, Ponce and Morales were apprehended after police served a search warrant at another residence. Authorities reportedly discovered another 16 kilos (35.3 pounds) of cocaine on the premises.

The Press-Enterprise reports that Ponce and Morales are a couple. Both have entered not guilty pleas to their criminal charges. This is a condensed version of the information.