In a massive crime blitz, £123,000 was recovered, 68 people were detained, and 25 kilograms of drugs were discovered.

During a week-long operation targeting criminals operating across the country, 68 persons were detained, £123,000 was seized, and 25 kilograms of cocaine were recovered.

Police also took about a dozen weapons off the streets, including a machete.

‘Jay Jay’ gang dealer boasted that his crack and heroin were the ‘best in town’Merseyside Police officers travelled to the streets of North Wales, Cumbria, Cheshire, and Shropshire to make it plain that individuals trafficking drugs from Liverpool would be tracked wherever they went.

Suspected couriers were stopped on their way between Merseyside and North Wales and Hull, while searches in Liverpool were conducted in collaboration with Hampshire Constabulary.

The operation, which resulted in the seizure of 7kg of cocaine and heroin, as well as 18kg of cannabis, was part of Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa, which has been tasked with combatting the County Lines gang since its inception in 2019.

Authorities consider Merseyside to be the UK’s second-largest exporter of drug supply networks, trailing only London.

County Lines is when a gang from one city takes over the drug market in another town or city, directing street dealings from afar via a phone line handled by senior members.

While those on the other end of the ‘graft’ phone may be thousands of miles away from the streets where their drugs are sold, it is their dealers who are on the ground – often young teenagers who have been manipulated into moving away from friends and family and putting their lives in danger while trapped by debt and fear.

Local addicts are also exploited, with their homes being taken over and used as drug distribution hubs or safehouses, a practice known as cuckooing.

The drug markets of Cumbria, North Wales, sections of Shropshire, Scotland, Cheshire, Devon, and Cornwall are all known to be influenced by Merseyside gangs. However, their reach is further, with Hampshire and Northamptonshire among the counties where activity has been detected.

Recent searches in Northampton and Corby have reflected this, with operations targeting Merseyside gang networks.

