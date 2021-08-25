In a massive anti-COVID lockdown protest, truck drivers have pledged to shut down all major highways.

A group of truck drivers in Australia has threatened to shut down all major roadways next week in protest of public health restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were initially disclosed in a viral video showing a man who identified himself as a truck driver.

Before the demonstration impacts the supply chain, the man advised Australians to stock up on groceries and other necessities. Several additional truckers have already released films threatening to join the campaign to “shut down the country.”

“It’s on,” says the narrator. In the original footage, the truck driver states, “The truckies are doing it.” “The truckers are going to bring the country to a halt. That means you should go shopping right now, acquire all you can for the next week or two, and stock your refrigerator and freezers.”

“The truckers are on their way, and they’re going to tear this country apart,” he added. “We’re all going to work together to overthrow this s*** government.”

In the video, the driver promotes COVID-19 and anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, erroneously alleging that the Pfizer vaccine is “poison” and mentions Dr. Anthony Fauci.

At least some of the other trucks planning to join the demonstration appear to be anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, as evidenced by footage of other drivers repeating the allegation that vaccines are “poison.”

The drivers are angry about new regulations that will take effect at the end of the month, requiring truck drivers to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 in order to travel to other states.

Several of the recordings show drivers swearing that they will not observe the limits and that they are willing to paralyze the country in order to force a policy reversal.

In one video, truck driver Chris Serang states, “I ain’t taking your fing poison, b.” ”So you can stuff it inside your v… “F* off, and f* off, f* off, f* off,

Australia’s largest grocery chain, Woolworths, said it was “aware of the situation and closely monitoring it.” It’s unclear how many truck drivers intend to attend the rally.

Some motorists. This is a condensed version of the information.