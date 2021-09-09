In a mask debate, a Republican tells a worried mother that he is “not responsible” for her family’s health.

After a mother lobbied for a school mask mandate because members of her family have cancer, a Republican congressman in South Dakota informed her on Tuesday that he wasn’t responsible for her family’s health.

On September 7, the Rapid City School Board discussed the possibility of imposing a two-week face mask rule in the wake of a spike in COVID cases in western South Dakota following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Phil Jensen, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives, responded to one woman’s comments by saying he understood her circumstances but could not be held accountable for her family’s health.

During the discussion, the mother, who was wearing a mask, stated that she relied on emails from Superintendent Lori Simon’s office to determine whether or not to bring her 12-year-old to school each day.

Her family members, she stated, had cancer.

“If they obtain it, COVID will kill them,” the woman predicted.

Jensen responded to the woman’s remarks by first empathizing with her situation.

The Republican said, “But you know, I’m not responsible for your family’s health.”

South Dakota Public Broadcasting News reporter Arille Zionts attended the conference and claimed that Jensen also said, “I’m not responsible for your family’s immune system.” We are all in charge of ourselves.”

His comments were apparently greeted with both applause and jeers. Jensen has served in the state house of representatives since January 20, 2021, and formerly in the state senate from 2013 to 2021. From 2009 until 2013, he served in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Rep. Jensen expresses sympathy for women who have several family diagnosed with cancer or other catastrophic illnesses.

“But, you know, I’m not responsible for your family’s health (boos+applause as the woman goes away), and I’m not responsible for your family’s immune system.” We are all in charge of ourselves.”

September 8, 2021 — Arielle Zionts (@Ajzionts)

The school board finally decided against enforcing the two-week mask requirement, with only two members—Amy Policky and Clay Colombe—voting in favor. The board, on the other hand, voted 6-0 to update the district’s COVID dashboard with building-specific data. Those who advocated for a mask requirement desired this measure.

Policky. This is a condensed version of the information.