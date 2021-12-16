In a luxurious restaurant, Wayne and Coleen Rooney had a double date.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney spent their double date catching up with longtime friends.

Former teammate Steven Birnbaum and his wife Jeanne Shewmaker Birnbaum went out for dinner with the footballer and his wife, according to an Instagram post.

The couples all smiled for the camera as Steven and his wife stood in front of a beautiful flower backdrop in the United Kingdom before returning to Washington.

Wayne Rooney: ‘In his heart’ Everton makes a claim as the transfer rumours continue. Coleen, 35, wore a pair of fitted black slacks and an eye-catching statement top for the casual outing.

Wayne captioned the photo he shared with his 15.3 million Instagram followers: “I had a great time catching up with @dcunited captain @birnbaum15 and his wife @jeanne birnbaum. Have a safe journey home.” Instagram The Birnbaums took in a match at Liverpool FC, met up with the Rooneys, and went on a tour of London while in England.

There has been talk that Rooney might return to his Merseyside roots, with Derby County manager Paul Jewell thought to be in line to succeed Rafael Benitez if the Everton manager is fired following their poor results.

Ray Parlour of Talksport has backed Rooney for the job, saying: “Everton holds a special place in his heart since it is where he began his career. So that’s not a bad match for me. That appears to be a viable option.” Fans who responded on his article hoped he would return to the blue team as well.

“Hope to see you managing the blues,” Jamie replied.

“You coming to manage Everton @waynerooney,” San said.

“New Everton manager,” Martin said.