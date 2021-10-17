In a lovely Sandhurst ceremony, Corrie’s Kym Marsh marries army major Scott Ratcliff.

Kym Marsh of Corrie married her fiance Scott Ratcliff at Sandhurst in a lovely wedding.

Kym, 45, and army major Scott, 33, married in front of friends and family at Sandhurst Military Academy yesterday.

Carol Vorderman, who sent her best wishes to the newlyweds, was among the guests, as was Corrie’s Antony Cotton, who served as Master of Ceremonies.

The former Countdown star tweeted her congrats to the couple, along with a photo of her wedding outfit.

“IT WAS BEAUTIFUL,” says the narrator. Major Scott and the new Mrs Ratcliff were seductive and enamored. A truly lovely, life-enriching day.” Carol was photographed in a black gown, towering heels, and precisely coiffed hair.

She had already informed her Twitter followers of her plans to attend the wedding and requested them to assist her in selecting a hat.

OK! magazine confirmed the wedding news, reporting that Kym’s father David, 76, was among the guests. David has been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Her father was supposed to lead her down the aisle on her wedding day, according to the actress and former music sensation.

“My mother and father like Scott; they think he’s fantastic,” she remarked. This [wedding]is a little of good news, because dad isn’t feeling so well, but he’s responding nicely to his new treatment.

“They can’t heal him, but they’re hoping it will slow things down so we can spend more time with him.” The most important thing, in my opinion, is to alleviate the discomfort. He’s being looked after, and he doesn’t let anything get to him.” After three years together, the Corrie actor got engaged to army major Scott in May when he proposed on her birthday, according to The Mirror.

She recently told OK! that she and her partner have gotten right into wedding planning, despite her father’s health issues.

“We’ve already made a reservation; it’ll be this year!” Scott went away and took care of everything,” she told the tabloid. “The summary has come to an end.”