In a Loose Women announcement, a Gogglebox star announces her departure from the show.

Dame Maureen Lipman has declared that she will no longer be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Gyles Brandreth, a friend of the Corrie actress, also appeared on the celebrity episodes.

Their on-screen appearances, however, will come to an end as Maureen announced her departure on Loose Women.

“I’d like to ask you about Gogglebox,” Janet Street-Porter stated. You were fantastic. “Are you no longer going to be on it?” “I’ve seen all the masculine tackle I need to witness for this lifetime to be honest,” Dame Maureen said, according to BirminghamLive. “We had a great time,” she added, “but none of the clever things we said came into it.”

“So. No.” “I’d watched Gogglebox and thought, ‘Oh, [ours]is the grown-up version, is it?” Dame Maureen told the Radio Times. “I’m going to go on and make a lot of comments on the oeuvre now,” she added, adding, “I did appreciate his first trilogy, but then I felt in some ways that perhaps over the years…'” However, it’s your reaction to 12 dangling willies that they’re looking for.

“They’re looking for methods to get me to say, ‘Urgh!'” ‘Actually, no, life is too short to see a series of hopeless guys dangle their shards in my way,’ I reasoned. So I’m leaving.’ In a previous appearance on This Morning with co-star Gyles Brandreth, she said: “I imagined myself as a female Will Self, observing people and making comments.

“Don’t we say some very witty things, Gyles?”

However, it favors our ‘Ew!’ and ‘What’s that?’ reactions. ‘Oh, I had no idea people grew aubergines in that way?’